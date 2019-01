Article 2 of the European Convention on Human Rights

1. Everyone's right to life shall be protected by law. No one shall be deprived of his life intentionally save in the execution of a sentence of a court following his conviction of a crime for which this penalty is provided by law.

2. Deprivation of life shall not be regarded as inflicted in contravention of this article when it results from the use of force which is no more than absolutely necessary:

a. in defence of any person from unlawful violence;

b. in order to effect a lawful arrest or to prevent the escape of a person lawfully detained;



c. in action lawfully taken for the purpose of quelling a riot or insurrection.

Vooral de laatste -C- is in dit geval van gele hesjes interessant