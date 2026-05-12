Het rapport van 300 pagina's (PDF) door een Israëlische burgercommissie baseert zich op 430 interviews, meer dan 10.000 foto's en videofragmenten en meer dan 1.800 uur aan videomateriaal. Op basis daarvan concludeert het dat Hamas op extreme schaal extreem seksueel geweld heeft gepleegd, teneinde de Israëlische samenleving als geheel de ontbinding in te terroriseren. Meer dan eens filmde Hamas het seksuele geweld namelijk, of livestreamde ze het zelfs via de kanalen van de slachtoffers.

De commissie schrijft dat er sprake was van 13 vormen van seksueel geweld, die ook plaatsvonden tegen mannen en jongens, te weten: verkrachting, groepsverkrachting, seksuele marteling, seksuele verminking, gedwongen naaktheid, executies na seksueel geweld, seksueel geweld in bijzijn van familieleden, gedwongen seksuele handelingen tussen familieleden (!) en postmortaal seksueel geweld.

Over die gedwongen seksuele handelingen tussen familieleden schrijft de commissie enkel: "in one of the documented cases family members were coerced into participating in acts of abuse against one another. These acts reflect what the Commission characterizes as kinocidal sexual violence—violence deliberately designed to destroy the family as a social and emotional unit by weaponizing the bonds between family members."

Over dat postmortale geweld schrijft de commissie:

"Across attack locations, the Commission found a discernible pattern of sexual violence inflicted upon victims after their death. The available documentation indicates that these acts, including leaving murdered victims with their genitals and other intimate areas exposed, mutilating and burning intimate body parts post-mortem, undressing and abusing bodies, and other forms of desecration, were carried out consistently across different locations. (...)

In one of these cases, an eyewitness described seeing perpetrators rape and murder a woman and then continue to rape her after her death. Another witness described seeing an armed attacker raping, mutilating, and shooting a woman “while [he was] still inside her." In other cases, first responders reported seeing bodies of women that had been mutilated, dismembered, or displayed in sexually humiliating ways, including left in public with their vaginas or breasts exposed. There were also reports of male bodies being found with their genitalia mutilated or with other indications of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence.

Witnesses reported seeing perpetrators beheading women or seeing bodies that were missing heads, perpetrators carrying the severed heads of women and playing with a severed breast, bodies cut in half or dismembered, and bodies found with sexual organs cut off or objects inserted in their genital area. In one case, a witness described finding the body of a man with his genitals cut off, and next to him, the body of a woman, holding his cut-off genitals, in what appeared to be a staged display to humiliate the victims."

Waar het een beetje op neerkomt: krijg het maar bedacht en het is waarschijnlijk gebeurd. Maar wij trekken de Rode Lijn zodra de Israëlische Songfestivalartiest in het Engels of Frans begint te zingen, handen af van onze taal! Meer beeld na de breek.