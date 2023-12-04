We told the world Hamas raped women. they didn’t believe us, they asked “Where are the testimonies?” Here, here are the testimonies. watch every single moment, don’t allow yourself to skip a second.

De lijn van het anti-Israëlische kamp is in z'n meest verfijnde vorm ongeveer als volgt: "The evidence that Hamas used mass rape as a weapon of war is paper thin. Her claim here that anyone testified to experiencing it is false: there are zero direct survivor testimonies - only ~2-3 from people who claim to have witnessed rapes that get recycled in every story." Minder verfijnde vormen - en die vormen de overgrote meerderheid - komen neer op: 'lul niet, nooit gebeurd, nul bewijs, is zionistische propaganada.' Maar dit lijkt dus een naargeestig patroon te zijn: Hamas lijkt nagenoeg alle vrouwen die verkracht zijn na hun verkrachting vermoord te hebben.

Dat er "geen bewijs" was, is overigens nooit waar geweest. In LIVEBLOG 47 las u bijvoorbeeld al verklaringen van een medewerkster van een speciale eenheid voor de identificatie van vrouwelijke soldaten: "I have seen that women have been raped. Children to elderly women have been raped - forcible entry -to the point where bones were broken, so...". In een vervolginterview met de Daily Mail licht ze toe dat dit de bekkenbotten betrof: "There is evidence of mass rape of so brutal that they broke their victims’ pelvis – women, grandmothers, children."

Maar nu worden getuigenissen en verklaringen van die aard dus inmiddels ook gezien en gehoord door de BBC, dat er gisteren een lang artikel over optekende. Het artikel opent met de waarschuwing "WARNING: CONTAINS EXTREMELY GRAPHIC DESCRIPTIONS OF SEXUAL VIOLENCE AND RAPE". Hier een aantal van hun bevindingen:

"The BBC has seen and heard evidence of rape, sexual violence and mutilation of women during the 7 October Hamas attacks.

Several people involved in collecting and identifying the bodies of those killed in the attack told us they had seen multiple signs of sexual assault, including broken pelvises, bruises, cuts and tears, and that the victims ranged from children and teenagers to pensioners.

Video testimony of an eyewitness at the Nova music festival, shown to journalists by Israeli police, detailed the gang rape, mutilation and execution of one victim.

Videos of naked and bloodied women filmed by Hamas on the day of the attack, and photographs of bodies taken at the sites afterwards, suggest that women were sexually targeted by their attackers.

Few victims are thought to have survived to tell their own stories." De tekst gaat verder onder de afbeelding.