achtergrond

Geenstijl

ingelogd als

lid

logout

nachtmodus

tip redactie

zoeken

Het heet de VrijMiBo

thumb

Het is weekend. Het is warm. Het is heet.

[LIVEBLOG IRAN ISRAËL]

When roaring gloom surged inward and you cried,
Groping for friendly hands, and clutched, and died,

Like racing smoke, swift from your lolling head
Phantoms of thought and memory thinned and fled.

Yet, though my dreams that throng the darkened stair
Can bring me no report of how you fare,
Safe quit of wars, I speed you on your way
Up lonely, glimmering fields to find new day,
Slow-rising, saintless, confident and kind
Dear, red-faced father God who lit your mind.
Prettig weekend. En be nice.

Tags: vrijmibo, tieten, sassoon
@Ronaldo | 13-06-25 | 17:15 | 37 reacties

Reaguursels

Dit wil je ook lezen

Over GeenStijl:
Contact / Huisregels / RSS / Privacy en cookies / Cookie instellingen / Responsible Disclosure / Adverteren / Voorwaarden

Tip de redactie

Wil je een document versturen? Stuur dan gewoon direct een mail naar redactie@geenstijl.nl
Hoef je ook geen robotcheck uit te voeren.

Linktips:
Bookmakers|Bookmakers Nederland|Viral Video's|Blog|DIKS Autoverhuur|Online Casino iDeal
GeenStijl.nl is een uitgave van GS Magenta B.V.