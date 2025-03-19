Ja lees even mee want het is wel echt heel erg. Doodzieks zelfs, eigenlijk. Shakespeare’s Birthplace Trust beheert gebouwen en musea in Shakespeares Stratford-upon-Avon en gooit het roer stevig om richting de afgrond. The Telegraph tekent op:

"Trust in Stratford-upon-Avon warned the Bard’s genius could be seen as a symbol of ‘British cultural superiority’ (...). William Shakespeare’s birthplace is being “decolonised” following concerns about the playwright being used to promote “white supremacy”. (...) It is now “decolonising” its vast collection to “create a more inclusive museum experience”. This process includes exploring “the continued impact of Empire” on the collection, the “impact of colonialism” on world history, and how “Shakespeare’s work has played a part in this”. The trust has stated that some items in its collections and archives may contain “language or depictions that are racist, sexist, homophobic, or otherwise harmful”."

Deze conclusies zijn getrokken na een samenwerkend onderzoek waarmee (nu dr.) Helen Hopkins promoveerde aan de University of Birmingham. Hopkins is natuurlijk gewoon zo'n inwisselbare marxist waar faculteiten 'sociale wetenschap' uitsluitend uit bestaan, en haar eigen werk beschrijft als: "aiming to subvert dominant power dynamics and identify an inclusive, anti- and de-colonial form of cultural diplomacy that challenges Shakespeare's historical usage as a tool of cultural supremacy."

Het onderzoek hekelde bovenal dat Shakespeare: "was presented as a “universal” genius. This idea of Shakespeare’s universal genius “benefits the ideology of white European supremacy”. (...) Veneration of Shakespeare is therefore part of a “white Anglo-centric, Eurocentric, and increasingly ‘West-centric’ worldviews that continue to do harm in the world today”".

Na dit """onderzoek""" werd de Shakespeare’s Birthplace Trust 'aanbevolen' te erkennen dat "the narrative of Shakespeare’s greatness has caused harm – through the epistemic violence" en hem te herprofileren als "not the “greatest”, but as “part of a community of equal and different writers and artists from around the world”."

Vervolgens kreeg de stichting financiering van de Esmee Fairbairn Foundation - met als missie een "socially just and anti-racist society" - om Shakespeare net zo lang te degraderen tot hij op gelijke voet staat met de modale spoken word-artiest.