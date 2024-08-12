JOOST KLEIN NIET VERVOLGD WEGENS GEBREK AAN BEWIJS
Dit kon er ook nog wel bij na die enorme medaillregen in Parijs. Joost Klein heeft zijn Zweedse rechtszaak gewonnen! Nou ja. Als ons Google Translate Zweeds ons niet bedriegt heeft de Zweedse aanklager het dossier-Klein gesloten wegens gebrek aan bewijs: "In a press release from the Prosecutor's Office on Monday, it is stated that the artist hit the photographer's camera through a movement, but that the sequence of events was quick. The witnesses who were questioned must also have perceived the incident differently.
- Today I have closed the investigation because I cannot prove that the act was intended to cause serious fear or that the man had any such intention, says senior prosecutor Fredrik Jönsson, in the press release."
Okee en nu? Iedereen weer naar Malmö en dat hele Songfestival opnieuw? Stefano Keizers, die blauwe vogel en Joost in een Repechage voor 2025? AVROTROS en Cornald Maas die de Zweedse ambassadeur op het matje gaan roepen? Spannend!
UPDATE: Joost Klein opgelucht, AVROTROS wil in gesprek met Songfestivalorganisatie (complete reactie daaarrr)
UPDATE - Reactie EBU: "Ja dus?"
(Inmiddels wel helemaal klaar met dit nummer, red.)
