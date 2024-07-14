Trump: 'Immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin' + reacties uit Nederland van Schoof, Wilders, Jetten, Timmermans
De REACTIES op DE AANSLAG
Reacties bij de moordaanslag op Donald Trump. Het lijdend voorwerp zelf:
"I want to thank The United States Secret Service, and all of Law Enforcement, for their rapid response on the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania. Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the Rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured. It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country. Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead. I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening. GOD BLESS AMERICA!"
En Sleepy Joe tussen het van de trap vallen, namen verhaspelen en dingen vergeten door:
"I’m grateful to hear that he’s safe and doing well. I’m praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information. Jill and I are grateful to the Secret Service for getting him to safety. There’s no place for this kind of violence in America. We must unite as one nation to condemn it."
Namens Nederland in de persoon van Dick Schoof:
"Geschokt door de aanslag op oud-president en huidige presidentskandidaat Donald Trump. Het is een opluchting dat hij er met lichte verwondingen van af is gekomen. Ik wens hem en zijn naasten veel sterkte met het herstel. Mijn gedachten gaan uit naar alle betrokkenen. Politiek geweld is volstrekt onacceptabel."
ONZE minister van J en V [checks notes] David van Weel:
"Schokkend, wat er in Pennsylvania is gebeurd. In de eerste plaats voor Trump en de andere slachtoffers. Maar ook voor Amerika en voor iedere democratie. We hebben de vrijheid onze leiders te kiezen. Dat is een groot goed en daar past geweld niet bij. Nooit."
"Doug and I are relieved that he is not seriously injured. We are praying for him, his family, and all those who have been injured and impacted by this senseless shooting. We are grateful to the United States Secret Service, first responders, and local authorities for their immediate action. Violence such as this has no place in our nation. We must all condemn this abhorrent act and do our part to ensure that it does not lead to more violence."
Democratische kroonprins Gavin Newsom:
"Violence has NO place in our democracy. My thoughts are with President Trump and everyone impacted at the rally today."
Mitch 'goh waar zal ik nu weer eens bevriezen en in m'n broek schijten' McConnell:
"Tonight, all Americans are grateful that President Trump appears to be fine after a despicable attack on a peaceful rally. Violence has no place in our politics. We appreciate the swift work of the Secret Service and other law enforcement."
De schoonmoeder van Michiel Vos trekt 'm naar haarzelf:
"As one whose family has been the victim of political violence, I know firsthand that political violence of any kind has no place in our society. I thank God that former President Trump is safe. As we learn more details about this horrifying incident, let us pray that all those in attendance at the former President’s rally today are unharmed."
ZOU VRIJHEID NOG VANZELFSPREKEND ZIJN? Nee, volgens Rob Jetten:
"De geweerschoten zijn een vreselijke aanslag op de Amerikaanse democratie. Het onderstreept eens te meer dat democratie en vrijheid niet vanzelfsprekend zijn, en we die elke dag dienen te beschermen."
Timmermans tussen het vreten van 80 croissants door:
"De aanslag op oud-president Trump is afschuwelijk, gelukkig is hij slechts licht gewond. Wij wensen hem sterkte bij het herstel. Onze gedachten gaan ook uit naar de nabestaanden van de omstanders die bij de aanslag zijn gedood en gewond geraakt."
"De aanslag op oud-president en presidentskandidaat Trump is verschrikkelijk. De essentie van democratische politiek is dat conflicten zonder geweld, maar met verkiezingen uitgevochten worden. Ik wens hem sterkte bij het herstel. En sterkte aan de gewonden en de nabestaanden."
"De haat retoriek van veel linkse politici en media die rechtse politici als racisten en nazi’s neerzetten is niet zonder consequenties. Ze spelen met vuur."
Elon Musk heeft zijn kandidaat definitief gekozen:
"I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery"
Reaguursels
Dit wil je ook lezen
Hypothetisch! Ralf Dekker of Jan Terlouw
We trekken de discussie even naar Nederland
Wakker. Nog steeds geen WERELDOORLOG
U mag (moet) weer naar kantoor
LIVE! The Great American Eclipse
Coke voor de Spacehooligans
Geldbog - Amerika verslaat de EU
Het Geldblog: een dagje later, extra lekker
Trump: Rusland mag NAVO-wanbetalers aanvallen
Penningmeester van de vrije wereld