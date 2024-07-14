Reacties bij de moordaanslag op Donald Trump. Het lijdend voorwerp zelf:

"I want to thank The United States Secret Service, and all of Law Enforcement, for their rapid response on the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania. Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the Rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured. It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country. Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead. I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening. GOD BLESS AMERICA!"

En Sleepy Joe tussen het van de trap vallen, namen verhaspelen en dingen vergeten door:

"I’m grateful to hear that he’s safe and doing well. I’m praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information. Jill and I are grateful to the Secret Service for getting him to safety. There’s no place for this kind of violence in America. We must unite as one nation to condemn it."

Namens Nederland in de persoon van Dick Schoof:

"Geschokt door de aanslag op oud-president en huidige presidentskandidaat Donald Trump. Het is een opluchting dat hij er met lichte verwondingen van af is gekomen. Ik wens hem en zijn naasten veel sterkte met het herstel. Mijn gedachten gaan uit naar alle betrokkenen. Politiek geweld is volstrekt onacceptabel."