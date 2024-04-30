achtergrond

Geenstijl

login

word lid

nachtmodus

tip redactie

zoeken

Praten over Beatriz Corbett in het Stamcafé

Mannen praten te weinig over hun gevoelens en daar moet een einde aan komen

We hebben eerder gepraat, bijvoorbeeld over Priscilla Ricart, Sierra Skye en Marissa. Maar dat is te lang geleden, zo vernevelt ons contact en dat is gewoon niet de bedoeling. Dus laten we een nieuw gesprek aangaan over Miss Brazil 2018 Beatriz Corbett, die we tegenkwamen toen we gisterochtend voor u in de loopgraven stonden.

Nou, praat dan.

Meer Beatriz en over cafévertier na de breek. Beatriz' Instagram pas helemaal onderaan want als onverbeterlijk smeerbeer, als ransmajoor van het hoogste kaliber, scrolt u toch wel.

Ja dit klinkt het steeds vaker

wowzer

rookie mistake

En een nog erger logo

have you seen this man

Stephen Graham 🇺🇦
Stephen Graham 🇺🇦
@StephenCVGraham
·Follow

Suspect was last seen guarding a Soviet base in GoldenEye 64.

Kent Police TWells
Kent Police TWells
@KentPoliceTWell

Investigators have released a computer generated image of a man they would like to identify in connection with a burglary in Tunbridge Wells. kent.police.uk/news/kent/late…

computer generated image
14.9K
Reply
Read 92 replies

don't blink

stop hiermee

nog een wowzer

david
david
@dgrahamdesign1
·Follow

ARTISTS, you can only use ONE art picture to convince people to follow you. Which art piece you using?

Image
GЯIFF
GЯIFF
@TheArtOfGriff

ARTISTS, you can only use ONE art picture to convince people to follow you. Which art piece you using?

Image
18.0K
Reply
Read 68 replies

outstanding

rookie mistake (als eerst in slaap vallen)

24 - 11 = ?

christoph
christoph
@Halalcoholism
·Follow

American rightoid: the gays are grooming children Somali rightoid: the gays are stopping us from grooming children

Muslim Somali
Muslim Somali
@soomaaliweeye

Mashallah This is why Muslim Somalis must fight the so called "somalia constitution" which is funded by lgbt west where they criminalise marriage before 18 years.

Image
21.2K
Reply
Read 26 replies

Uw beloning, de @

Tags: Stamcafé, Beatriz Corbett, vertier
@Spartacus | 30-04-24 | 22:02 | 140 reacties

Reaguursels

Dit wil je ook lezen

Cursus Spaans in het Stamcafé

Nederland staat er weer mooi op in het buitenland!

@Van Rossem | 08-06-23 | 22:30 | 579 reacties

Een stemming in het Stamcafé

Knip plak, zonder oordeel en zonder eindredactie. Wij zijn het blog en slechts de boodschapper, u mag zeggen hoe u het (niet) ziet, aan de bar. Proost

@Van Rossem | 29-05-23 | 22:22 | 394 reacties
Over GeenStijl:
Contact / Huisregels / RSS / Privacy en cookies / Cookie instellingen / Responsible Disclosure / Adverteren / Voorwaarden

Tip de redactie

Wil je een document versturen? Stuur dan gewoon direct een mail naar redactie@geenstijl.nl
Hoef je ook geen robotcheck uit te voeren.

Linktips:
Bookmakers|Bookmakers Nederland|LOESOE - nieuws en entertainment|Viral Video's|CasinoScout.nl