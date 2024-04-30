Incredible things are happening among the German Youth
Praten over Beatriz Corbett in het Stamcafé
Mannen praten te weinig over hun gevoelens en daar moet een einde aan komen
We hebben eerder gepraat, bijvoorbeeld over Priscilla Ricart, Sierra Skye en Marissa. Maar dat is te lang geleden, zo vernevelt ons contact en dat is gewoon niet de bedoeling. Dus laten we een nieuw gesprek aangaan over Miss Brazil 2018 Beatriz Corbett, die we tegenkwamen toen we gisterochtend voor u in de loopgraven stonden.
Nou, praat dan.
Meer Beatriz en over cafévertier na de breek. Beatriz' Instagram pas helemaal onderaan want als onverbeterlijk smeerbeer, als ransmajoor van het hoogste kaliber, scrolt u toch wel.
Ja dit klinkt het steeds vaker
wowzer
ARTISTS, you can only use ONE art picture to convince people to follow you. Which art piece you using?
rookie mistake
En een nog erger logo
Worst company name ever.
have you seen this man
Suspect was last seen guarding a Soviet base in GoldenEye 64.
Investigators have released a computer generated image of a man they would like to identify in connection with a burglary in Tunbridge Wells. kent.police.uk/news/kent/late…
don't blink
Fun fact: martial artist Victor Marx is the current world record holder of the quickest disarm - with him taking possession of the gun and emptying the magazine in just 0.8 seconds.
stop hiermee
>anti-war illustration >toughest image I’ve ever seen EVERY SINGLE TIME
German anti-war illustration (July 1895) showing the deathly horsemen of the European powers walking between lines of corpses.
nog een wowzer
ARTISTS, you can only use ONE art picture to convince people to follow you. Which art piece you using?
outstanding
rookie mistake (als eerst in slaap vallen)
Bro was first to fall asleep at the party so you know we had to do a lil something to him 🤣🤣
24 - 11 = ?
American rightoid: the gays are grooming children Somali rightoid: the gays are stopping us from grooming children
Mashallah This is why Muslim Somalis must fight the so called "somalia constitution" which is funded by lgbt west where they criminalise marriage before 18 years.
Uw beloning, de @
Reaguursels
