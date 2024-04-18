EXCLUSIVE: Ukrainian President @ZelenskyyUa tells @IAmAmnaNawaz the allied response to Iran’s drone attacks on Israel is an example of how countries can lend support without involving NATO in the war. 💻 Stream more from the interview here: to.pbs.org/3MzB3rB
Zelensky: "Niet eerlijk! VS helpt Israël wel maar Oekraïne niet met verdediging"
Niet onwaar, maar de ene is de ander niet
Zegt het ene joodse staatshoofd van een land met Russische populatie van 17% tegen het andere joodse staatshoofd van een land met een Russische populatie van 17%: dit is niet eerlijk! Maar het leven is niet eerlijk, en Oekraïne is geen Israël.
Zelensky bovenstaand over de Israëlisch / Amerikaans / Brits / Franse (/Jordaans / Saoedische) verdediging van het Israëlische luchtruim, na een vertelling over hoe Oekraïne door zijn verdedigingsmunitie heen raakte tijdens die 88 kruisraketten en 63 drones van Rusland:
"Is Israel part of NATO or not? Here is the answer. Israel is not a NATO country. The NATO allies, including NATO countries, have been defending Israel. They showed the Iranian forces that Israel is not alone. And this is a lesson. This is a response to anyone on any continent who says 'You need to assist Ukraine very carefully, so you don't draw NATO countries into a war."
Elders zei hij ongeveer hetzelfde: ""By defending Israel, the free world demonstrated that unity (among allies) is not only possible but 100% effective. The allies' decisive actions prevented the success of terrorism and loss of infrastructure and forced the aggressor to cool down. The same can be done to defend Ukraine from terrorism, and Ukraine, just like Israel, is not a NATO member." Zelensky added that no action triggering NATO's Article 5 was required for protecting Israel."
Bidens NatSec Kirby was er weinig van onder dit sentiment en beantwoordde een soortgelijke vraag van een journaliste als volgt: "Different conflicts, different airspace, different threat picture."
Ondertussen
The Israeli War Cabinet has reportedly made their Decision on how to Respond to Saturday Night’s Large-Scale Attack by Iran.
UPDATE: Of toch niet...
Despite reports from earlier stating otherwise, an Israeli Source has told ABC News that today’s Meeting of the War Cabinet had Ended without a Final Decision being made regarding a Response to Saturday Night’s Large-Scale Attack by Iran, with a List of Response Options still…
