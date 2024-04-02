Here's the vehicle of the World Central Kitchen's four international team members who were killed by an Israeli airstrike targeting them last night in central Gaza.
"Britse, Poolse, Amerikaans-Canadese en Australische WKC-hulpverleners gedood in luchtaanval Gaza", IDF onderzoekt voorval
Zes buitenlandse vrijwilligers van World Central Kitchen en hun Gazaanse chauffeur gedood
Bovenstaand drie van de zeven paspoorten, een aantal video's van hun levenloze lichamen na de breek. Gisteravond leek het nog om vier tot vijf gedode internationale vrijwilligers te gaan. Maar World Central Kitchen, dat o.a. achter deze met de IDF-gecoördineerde maritieme leveringen zat, liet vanochtend in een nieuw persbericht weten dat het in totaal om zes gedode internationale vrijwilligers gaat.
"World Central Kitchen is devastated to confirm seven members of our team have been killed in an IDF strike in Gaza. The WCK team was traveling in a deconflicted zone in two armored cars branded with the WCK logo and a soft skin vehicle. Despite coordinating movements with the IDF, the convoy was hit as it was leaving the Deir al-Balah warehouse, where the team had unloaded more than 100 tons of humanitarian food aid brought to Gaza on the maritime route. (...) The seven killed are from Australia, Poland, United Kingdom, a dual citizen of the U.S. and Canada, and Palestine."
De IDF heeft de eigen betrokkenheid bij de aanval nog niet bevestigd of ontkend, maar zegt dat het "is carrying out an in-depth examination at the highest levels to understand the circumstances of this tragic incident" en dat het "is making great efforts to enable safe delivery of humanitarian aid, and has worked closely with the World Central Kitchen in its efforts to provide food and humanitarian aid to Gaza residents."
Dat laatste is al maanden aantoonbaar, maar schoot nu zeer waarschijnlijk dus catastrofaal tekort. World Kitchen Central heeft het werk in Gaza momenteel gepauzeerd.
Update 09:01 - Naar verluidt is onderstaand het WKC-konvooi dat geraakt werd. Opmerkelijk aan eerste busje met logo op het dak: op het entree van het projectiel na lijkt het voertuig intact.
Update 11:11 - IDF-woordvoerder reageert in speciale videoboodschap op voorval. "We will get to the bottom of this, and we will share our findings transparantly."
IDF-woordvoerder richt zich speciaal tot WKC
IDF spokesperson, RAdm. Daniel Hagari, spoke with @WCKitchen founder, @chefjoseandres, and expressed the IDF's deepest condolences to the entire World Central Kitchen family. The work of WCK is critical.
Naar verluidt het laatste filmpje van dit tweetal
"All of them were martyred!" Moments following the identification of the volunteer foreigners affiliated with The World Central Kitchen delegation, along with their Palestinian driver, who were killed in an Israeli targeted attack on their vehicle in Deir al-Balah, Gaza.
Five int’l aid workers belonging to the World Central Kitchen are killed after the israelis bomb their car, south of Deir Al-Balah in the #Gaza
Israeli drones target the armoured car carrying international ‘World Central Kitchen’ staff members across Gaza, killing all four volunteers
