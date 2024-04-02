Bovenstaand drie van de zeven paspoorten, een aantal video's van hun levenloze lichamen na de breek. Gisteravond leek het nog om vier tot vijf gedode internationale vrijwilligers te gaan. Maar World Central Kitchen, dat o.a. achter deze met de IDF-gecoördineerde maritieme leveringen zat, liet vanochtend in een nieuw persbericht weten dat het in totaal om zes gedode internationale vrijwilligers gaat.

"World Central Kitchen is devastated to confirm seven members of our team have been killed in an IDF strike in Gaza. The WCK team was traveling in a deconflicted zone in two armored cars branded with the WCK logo and a soft skin vehicle. Despite coordinating movements with the IDF, the convoy was hit as it was leaving the Deir al-Balah warehouse, where the team had unloaded more than 100 tons of humanitarian food aid brought to Gaza on the maritime route. (...) The seven killed are from Australia, Poland, United Kingdom, a dual citizen of the U.S. and Canada, and Palestine."

De IDF heeft de eigen betrokkenheid bij de aanval nog niet bevestigd of ontkend, maar zegt dat het "is carrying out an in-depth examination at the highest levels to understand the circumstances of this tragic incident" en dat het "is making great efforts to enable safe delivery of humanitarian aid, and has worked closely with the World Central Kitchen in its efforts to provide food and humanitarian aid to Gaza residents."

Dat laatste is al maanden aantoonbaar, maar schoot nu zeer waarschijnlijk dus catastrofaal tekort. World Kitchen Central heeft het werk in Gaza momenteel gepauzeerd.

Update 09:01 - Naar verluidt is onderstaand het WKC-konvooi dat geraakt werd. Opmerkelijk aan eerste busje met logo op het dak: op het entree van het projectiel na lijkt het voertuig intact.

Update 11:11 - IDF-woordvoerder reageert in speciale videoboodschap op voorval. "We will get to the bottom of this, and we will share our findings transparantly."