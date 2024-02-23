achtergrond

Genoeg steun voor de VrijMiBo

Het is weekend. Nu even wel.

The Props assist the House
Until the House is built
And then the Props withdraw
And adequate, erect,
The House support itself
And cease to recollect
The Augur and the Carpenter
Just such a retrospect
Hath the perfected Life
A Past of Plank and Nail
And slownessthen the scaffolds drop
Affirming it a Soul
Prettig weekend. En be nice.

Tags: vrijmibo, tieten, dickinson
@Ronaldo | 23-02-24 | 17:00 | 69 reacties

