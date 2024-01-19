achtergrond

Geenstijl

login

word lid

nachtmodus

tip redactie

zoeken

Nederland Kaasland VERNIETIGEND verslagen tijdens landbouwbeurs Grüne Woche in Berlijn

Tragedie in Twee Fotoos

A hostes offers Dutch cheese to taste at the booth of the Netherlands on the opening day of the International Agriculture Fair 'Green Week' (Gruene Woche) in Berlin on January 19, 2024.

German Minister for Food and Agriculture, Cem Ozdemir (4-L), smells a piece of cheese at the booth of Switzerland during the opening of the International Green Week fair in Berlin, Germany, 19 January 2024. The International Green Week fair runs from 19 to 28 January 2024

Tags: grune woche, berlijn, kaas, nederland, zwitserland
@Pritt Stift | 19-01-24 | 16:10 | 166 reacties

Reaguursels

Dit wil je ook lezen

HOE moet het verder met Nederland?

Boekenredactie Volkskrant redeloos, radeloos, reddeloos

@Pritt Stift | 03-12-23 | 19:33 | 335 reacties
Over GeenStijl:
Contact / Huisregels / RSS / Privacy en cookies / Cookie instellingen / Responsible Disclosure / Adverteren / Voorwaarden

Tip de redactie

Wil je een document versturen? Stuur dan gewoon direct een mail naar redactie@geenstijl.nl
Hoef je ook geen robotcheck uit te voeren.

Linktips:
Kansino. Hét online casino van Nederland.|Bookmakers|Bookmakers Nederland|Online casino Nederland|LOESOE - nieuws en entertainment|Viral Video's