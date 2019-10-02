achtergrond

Pak je VrijMiBo

Het is weekend. Er kan nog van alles gebeuren.

You love the roses - so do I. I wish 
The sky would rain down roses, as they rain 
From off the shaken bush. Why will it not
Then all the valley would be pink and white 
And soft to tread on. They would fall as light 
As feathers, smelling sweet; and it would be 
Like sleeping and like waking, all at once!
Prettig weekend. En be nice.

@Ronaldo | 08-12-23 | 17:00 | 48 reacties

