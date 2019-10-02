Pak je VrijMiBo
Het is weekend. Er kan nog van alles gebeuren.
You love the roses - so do I. I wish
The sky would rain down roses, as they rain
From off the shaken bush. Why will it not?
Then all the valley would be pink and white
And soft to tread on. They would fall as light
As feathers, smelling sweet; and it would be
Like sleeping and like waking, all at once!
Prettig weekend. En be nice.
Reaguursels
Dit wil je ook lezen
@Ronaldo | 01-12-23 | 17:00 | 85 reacties
De VrijMiBo 21.0
Het is weekend. Hier is uw VrijMiBo 21.0.