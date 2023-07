Germans Will Need To Turn On Heat As Cold, Wet Weather Sets To Grip Country In Early August (en wij ook als het zo doorgaat)

Weather situation from mid to late October”…cold and rains drown heat alarmism across Europe. Highs only in the 50s and 60s Fahrenheit.

Early in the summer, “experts” like the NOAA had predicted a record hot and dry summer was likely for Europe. The first 6 weeks of the summer, June 1st to July 16th, Germany indeed put Germany on track for a near record hot summer.

The German Green/Socialist government, yearning the days of Corona like lockdowns, could hardly contain their glee and began readying plans for a state of heat-emergency. Lockdowns again at last!

But unfortunately for the climate alarmists in Germany and Europe, the summer heat and drought have since disappeared as unusually cool, wet weather has moved in. The chances this summer will average out to be a scorcher are rapidly dwindling.

October weather in early August

At Wetternet.de, meteorologist Dominik Jung reports that October weather is forecast for next week with HIGHS only in the 50s and 60s (13°C to 20°C) by next Friday:

