:

According to European Union (EU) legislation, RNA-based medicines can currently be classified into different regulatory statuses, depending, for vaccines, on their target (infectious disease or not) and, for other medicines, on the way they are obtained (chemically or biologically) [10]. This classification determines the controls and studies that must be carried out to obtain marketing authorizations. Thus, mRNA vaccines against infectious diseases are not classified as gene therapy products [6Section M9 2.1 b] and [11] whereas mRNA vaccines for the treatment of cancers are GTMPs (Gene therapy medicinal products which are part of ATMPs, advanced therapeutic medicinal products), in fact mRNAs are GTMPs according to the CAT (Committee for Advanced Therapies) and must therefore undergo complete pharmacokinetic studies [12].