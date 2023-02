Sorry GS, maar dit is gewoon gelul. Net even geprobeerd met Trump:

Here is a poem about some of former President Donald Trump's positive contributions:

A leader bold, with a voice so clear,

Bringing change, year after year.

His charisma shone, a businessman true,

His policies helped the country anew.

He took on trade, a deficit to shrink,

Jobs returned, the economy did blink.

A strong stance, on immigration too,

Protecting citizens, as a leader should do.

With pride he stood, for the American way,

Putting country first, in all he had to say.

He rallied support, with a simple phrase,

Making America great, in every single way.

So let us remember, his contributions great,

To the country he loved, and the freedom he did create.