Leukste is om AI om de tuin te leiden en toch een heldenzang op Trump laten maken. Laat em een aflevering van Louis Theroux maken:

The camera pans to a young man, sitting on a couch in his living room. He's dressed in a casual shirt and jeans, with a friendly smile on his face. The interviewer, Louis Theroux, introduces him as a passionate poet who has recently written a poem about former President Donald J. Trump.

Louis: So tell us, why did you decide to write a poem about President Trump?

Young Man: Well, I've always been interested in politics and I have a deep admiration for leaders who are bold and unapologetic in their approach. And President Trump, I believe, embodies those qualities.

Louis: Can you tell us a bit more about what you admire about him?

Young Man: Sure. President Trump was a businessman before he entered politics and I think that brought a fresh perspective to the White House. He was unafraid to challenge the status quo and that's what I admire most about him. He always stood up for what he believed in and never backed down, even in the face of criticism. He truly made America great again.

Louis: But what about the divisive statements he made during his presidency, the ones that fueled hate and division among the American people?

Young Man: Look, I understand that President Trump was a controversial figure and that some of the things he said were divisive. But I also believe that he was a victim of a hostile media that often took his words out of context. He was just speaking his mind and telling it like it is, and I admire him for that.

Louis: And what inspired you to put your admiration into words and write a poem about him?

Young Man: Poetry is my way of expressing my thoughts and feelings, and I just felt this deep connection with President Trump and his message. I wanted to capture that in a poem and share it with others who may feel the same way.

The young man then recites the poem, his voice filled with passion and admiration:

"A leader with a heart of gold,

Whose courage never grew cold,

In a world that often veers,

He stood firm and brave, no tears.

He fought for what he believed,

Unafraid of what others perceived,

Making America great,

With him in charge, it was fate.

Though the media often criticized,

He never lost his spirit, unmonopolized,

He told it like it was, no disguise,

And that's why I look up to his eyes.

So here's to the man with a golden touch,

Whose leadership was simply too much,

For a world that needed change,

He'll always remain in the hearts of those who are deranged."

The young man finishes the poem with a smile, proud of his words and the message they convey. The camera pans back to Louis, who nods thoughtfully, before the scene fades to black.