@Après toi | 04-11-22 | 23:42: Hieronder een citaat uit The Financial Times:

Elon Musk has begun to slash Twitter’s 7,500-strong workforce as the social media platform’s new billionaire owner warned of a “massive drop in revenue” following his contentious $44bn buyout of the group.

As Musk embarks on the cost-cutting cull, he claimed on Friday that Twitter “has had a massive drop in revenue, due to activist groups pressuring advertisers, even though nothing has changed with content moderation and we did everything we could to appease the activists”.

Brands such as General Motors, Mondelez, Carlsberg, Volkswagen and General Mills have paused marketing on the platform since Musk took the helm, with some advertisers fearful he will allow a wave of hate speech and misinformation to spill on to the platform as he takes control.