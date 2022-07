Ah;

THE ITALIAN WHO WENT TO NEW YORK

One day Ima go to New York to a bigga Hotel. I go down to eat soma breakfast. I tella the waitress I wanna two piss toast. She branqa me only wona piss. I tell her I wanna two piss, she say go to the toilet, I say you no understand. I wanna two piss on my plate. She says you better not piss on my plate you sonna ma bitch! I don't even know the lady and she call me sonna ma bitch.

Later, I go to eat somalunch at Emma's Restaurant, the waitress bringa me a spoon, ana knife, but no fock. I tella her I wanna fock. She tell sa me everybody wona fock. I tella her, you no understand, I wanna fock on the table. She says you better not fock on the table, you sonna ma bitch. I don't even know the lady and she call me a sonna ma bitch.

So I go back to my romm inna Hotel, an there's no sheet on my bed. I calla the manager ana tell him I wanna sheet. He tells me to go to the toilet, so I say you no understand I wanna sheet on the bed. He say you better not sheet on the bed, you sonna ma bitch. I don't even know the man ana he calls me a sonna ma bitch.

I go to check out and the man at the desk, he say peace to you. I say piss onna you too, you sonna ma bitch. I go back to Italy!