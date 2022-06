Zat eerder aan dit te denken... Judas Priest, what's in a name... met het nummer Grinder

Never straight and narrow

I won't keep in time

Tend to burn the arrow

Out of the line

Been inclined to wander

Off the beaten track

That's where there's thunder

And the wind shouts back

Grinder

Looking for meat

Grinder

Wants you to eat

Got no use for routine

I shiver at the thought

Open skies are my scene

That's why I won't get caught

Refuse to bite the mantrap

Be led to set the snare

I love to have my sight

Capped everywhere

Grinder

Looking for meat

Grinder

Wants you to eat

I've held my licence

It came with birth,

For self reliance on this earth

You take the bullet

On which my name

Was etched upon in your game

Day of independence

Stamped us like a brand

Round the necks of millions

To the land

As the mighty eagle

I need room to breathe

Witness from the treadmill

I take my leave

Grinder

Looking for meat

Grinder

Wants you to eat

Grinder

Looking for meat

Grinder

Wants you to eat

Grinder