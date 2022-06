I can't fall in love with a wheat field

I can't fall in love with a barn

When everything smells like horse shit

Down here on the farm

On the fucking farm!

Are you born in a fucking barn or what?

Baaaaaa!

Guns N' Roses - Down On The Farm

youtu.be/Zh4DyRU-q8s

Morgen treden ze op in 't Stadspark in Groningen!