: Absoluut, doorgelicht en goedgekeurd door Eurostat, geholpen door Goldman Sachs.

"After it was known that Greece hid €5.3 billion of debt using currency swaps involving Goldman Sachs, questions were raised about how much Draghi knew about the complex financial deals between Athens and the U.S. bank. In June 14, 2011, in his confirmation hearing for the ECB presidency at the European Parliament’s economic and monetary committee, Draghi said that he “had nothing to do […] whatsoever” with the deal between the Greek government and the bank, which “had been undertaken before [his] joining Goldman Sachs.”