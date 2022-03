Nu even wat Gezellig Ouderwetsche Punque Roque klassiekerts uit (Grootmoeders Grot) Casa Asteroid :

THE DEADBEATS "kill the hippies" ---> watch?v=wR6w6_x9CXA

Be the first on your block before it's too late !

Grab a weapon and kill a hippie today

always smell foul, they're an eyesore

kill a hippie cause you don't like what they're worth

Kill em cause their hair is too long

Kill em because their views are wrong

They don't even believe in self-defense !"

M.I.A. "I hate hippies"

---> watch?v=CS-8nA_bHb8

I hate hippies because they're always fried

They're slow - I'm fast

They're dumb - I'm smart

They're weak - I'm strong

I'm right and they're wrong !

Zo denk ik er nog steeds over, ruim 40 jaar later.