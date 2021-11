het rapport zegt letterlijk dit: Effectiveness against hospitalisation

Several studies have estimated vaccine effectiveness against hospitalisation in older ages, all of

which indicate higher levels of protection against hospitalisation with all vaccines against the

Alpha variant (7, 8, 9, 10). Effectiveness against hospitalisation of over 90% is also observed

with the Delta variant with all 3 vaccines (Figure 2, 3). In most groups there is relatively limited

waning of protection against hospitalisation over a period of at least 5 months after the second

dose. Greater waning appears to occur among those in clinical risk groups (Figure 2, 3).