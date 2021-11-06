Peterson doet lang schietgebed tegen polarisatie
Het zit hem, zoals wel vaker, hoog
En niet heel gek, want de tweedeling lijkt in de gehele westerse wereld op meerdere breuklijnen tegelijk met de dag echter én groter. De gevaccineerde 87,5% (en het systeem) versus een gemêleerde 12,5%. Klimaatalarmisten (en het systeem) versus Leon de Winter. Pronoun/Critical Race Theory-Democraten (en Microsoft) versus zwarte vrouwelijke Republikeinen op leeftijd met AR-15's. En daar dan weer elk meerdere niche-vertakkingen van.
Wie nog een beetje bekend is met Petersons werk is weet natuurlijk al waar het uit de hand gelopen schietgebed uiteindelijk op neerkomt, maar we hebben de essentie in het transcript onderstaand en na de breek voor het gemak even dik gedrukt. De laatste drie zinnen zijn ons iets te theo en hij heeft sowieso de hele waarheid niet in pacht hoor, maar misschien wel een stukje. [Bonusvideo van Eckhart Tolle - eigenlijk minstens zo belangrijk, dan niet belangrijker - als nagerecht helemaal onderaan, trouwens.]
"God lift me from the intolerable burden of my ignorance, arrogance, wilful blindness, bitterness and resentment
As I pray that others rise above the same faults and temptations
I watched Fox News release a message this week: There are terrible things afoot under the surface of our society, and the perpetrators are coming for you
And coming for us
And then I watched the Democrats respond in panic and anger, saying: There are terrible things afoot under the surface of our society, and the perpetrators are coming for you
And coming for us
Are there terrible things afoot, bubbling under the surface?
Is something coming for you?
And for us?
Ask yourself how true that is of yourself and your own life
Have you addressed all that?
Are you concerning yourself with the dust in your enemy’s eyes, instead of attending to the filth that obscures your own sight?
Do we want accusation, suspicion, discord, derision and hatred?
Or the peace and prosperity and happiness that beckons to us at this moment like never before?
Who’s the enemy here?
Is it the basket of deplorables?
Is it the freaks and the queers?
Is it the plumbers and carpenters and tradesmen and managers who work honestly and diligently during the day and the soldiers who stalwartly defend the borders and protect us?
Is it the artists and visionaries whose expressions of unbridled creativity entertain and rejuvenate us and who continually offer to us an unending panoply of technological miracle?
Is it the institutions that guide and protect us that so many lived and died to erect and establish which for all their faults have served us so well?
Do we want revenge or justice?
Do we want contempt or mercy?
Do we want war—or peace?
And what are you aiming at in your heart of hearts?
I see even the best of men degenerating into the exchange of blows.
I see even the best of men identifying the enemy in our neighbours and friends.
I see even the best of men falling prey to cowardice and self-righteous anger.
It needs to stop.
I need to stop.
You need to stop.
Before it’s too late.
Who is the enemy here?
The snake in your heart?
The lies on your tongue?
The arrogance of your intellect?
The cowardice of our refusal to see?
The enemy is that which divides to sow discord.
The enemy is the pride and fear that stops us from lending a hand across the divide.
The enemy is the great and eternal adversary of mankind.
And if we demonize our brothers, our comrades-in-arms, do we not precisely call that dread spirit forth?
Have we not yet learned?
Courage
Trust
Truth
Love
Even unto your enemy.
Which is you.
God forgive us our trespasses
As we forgive those who trespass against us
May what is highest guide our vision
May what is highest open our ears
May what is highest guide our tongues
And may we pray
Fearful of the hell we could so easily and carelessly create
Deliver us from evil
Shine a light into the corners of our dark hearts
For thine is the Kingdom
The Power and the Glory
For Ever and Ever
Amen"
Ik kan niet zo -zeg maar, niet- tegen gejank, ongeacht van wie dan ook
en dan nog reli gedoe ook, verdomme
Grow a pair, Peterson
Hij blijft niets anders dan een religekje te zijn.
"I watched Fox News release a message this week: There are terrible things afoot under the surface of our society, and the perpetrators are coming for you"
Die TV kan gewoon uit Jordan, Fox is troep, net zoals CNN.
Klinkt meer als de religieuze herroeping van eigen werk, eigen kruistochten en prediking waarheid en contrasten, die zoveel inspireerden om niet bang te zijn voor conflict. Maar nu omdat hij de dood voelde naderen er plots vrede , het goed maken met god en de naasten gepredikt moet worden. Dat noemde Nietzsche al decadent en vermoeid. Het is ook zeer tegenstrijdig, komende van mister oordeel, contrapunctie en pijnpunten blootleggen. Als er iemand is die niet over vrede moet prediken is hij het. Waarheid is een tweesnijdend zwaard (en het doet hem ook pijn) maar het is ook iets dat wrijving en conflict brengt. Anders groeit het duister van de hysterie en geloof. Het gaat niet vanzelf weg.
Waar het dus op neerkomt is iets als 'verander de wereld, begin bij jezelf'. Misschien heeft dat ooit gewerkt, maar het zal ons niet verlossen van de vijanden die ons in de komende decennia onze democratie, onze vrijheid, onze nationale soevereiniteit en ons land gaan afpakken.
Weet niet zo goed wat ik met deze info zou moeten doen. Leuk dattie een filmpje maakt, maar zegtie nu echt iets enorm boeiends? Als ik naar een gebed wil luisteren ga ik wel de kerk in.
Jordan Peterson is wel een apart figuur. Eventjes afgezien van het feit dat hij psychisch niet in orde is heeft hij interessante gedachten. Maar hij is wel knettergek. Ik blijf het raar vinden dat hij veel aanhang heeft bij extreemrechts. Hij is namelijk helemaal niet extreemrechts. Hij is radicaal in sommige aspecten, en ja die aspecten spreken rechtsextremisten aan. Maar bovenal is hij een zeer gekwetst en verward persoon met soms briljant visie op dingen maar vaak ook zeer verward.
De 'stupid man's smart person' las ik ergens. Wel een beetje toepasselijk.
Die man wordt vroeg oud zeg... wat een verlopen kop heeft hij in een paar jaar tijd gekregen.
Hij is niet goed. En al heel lang niet.
Wat een emogezeik. Is-ie weer aan de pillen? Verder vostrekt hypocriet 'huillie huillie' van een man die nu niet bepaald bekend staat als een bruggenbouwer.
Hij was sterk in zijn kruistocht tegen de woke universiteiten, maar verandert steeds meer in een religekkie. Of zeg ik nu iets polariserends?
Deze meneer legt op een ander niveau de vinger op de zere plek:
www.youtube.com/watch?v=CQ92cggLMx8
Het gaat over film maar eigenlijk over het leven en de hedendaagse tijd. Vul zelf maar in waarom.
Mensen worden steeds dommer en minder respectvol naar elkaar.
