<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PcM3Y8kACo4">Video</a>

En niet heel gek, want de tweedeling lijkt in de gehele westerse wereld op meerdere breuklijnen tegelijk met de dag echter én groter. De gevaccineerde 87,5% (en het systeem) versus een gemêleerde 12,5%. Klimaatalarmisten (en het systeem) versus Leon de Winter. Pronoun/Critical Race Theory-Democraten (en Microsoft) versus zwarte vrouwelijke Republikeinen op leeftijd met AR-15's. En daar dan weer elk meerdere niche-vertakkingen van.

Wie nog een beetje bekend is met Petersons werk is weet natuurlijk al waar het uit de hand gelopen schietgebed uiteindelijk op neerkomt, maar we hebben de essentie in het transcript onderstaand en na de breek voor het gemak even dik gedrukt. De laatste drie zinnen zijn ons iets te theo en hij heeft sowieso de hele waarheid niet in pacht hoor, maar misschien wel een stukje. [Bonusvideo van Eckhart Tolle - eigenlijk minstens zo belangrijk, dan niet belangrijker - als nagerecht helemaal onderaan, trouwens.]

"God lift me from the intolerable burden of my ignorance, arrogance, wilful blindness, bitterness and resentment

As I pray that others rise above the same faults and temptations

I watched Fox News release a message this week: There are terrible things afoot under the surface of our society, and the perpetrators are coming for you

And coming for us

And then I watched the Democrats respond in panic and anger, saying: There are terrible things afoot under the surface of our society, and the perpetrators are coming for you

And coming for us

Are there terrible things afoot, bubbling under the surface?

Is something coming for you?

And for us?

Ask yourself how true that is of yourself and your own life



Have you addressed all that?

Are you concerning yourself with the dust in your enemy’s eyes, instead of attending to the filth that obscures your own sight?

Do we want accusation, suspicion, discord, derision and hatred?

Or the peace and prosperity and happiness that beckons to us at this moment like never before?

Who’s the enemy here?

Is it the basket of deplorables?

Is it the freaks and the queers?

Is it the plumbers and carpenters and tradesmen and managers who work honestly and diligently during the day and the soldiers who stalwartly defend the borders and protect us?



Is it the artists and visionaries whose expressions of unbridled creativity entertain and rejuvenate us and who continually offer to us an unending panoply of technological miracle?

Is it the institutions that guide and protect us that so many lived and died to erect and establish which for all their faults have served us so well?

Do we want revenge or justice?

Do we want contempt or mercy?

Do we want war—or peace?



And what are you aiming at in your heart of hearts?



I see even the best of men degenerating into the exchange of blows.

I see even the best of men identifying the enemy in our neighbours and friends.

I see even the best of men falling prey to cowardice and self-righteous anger.

It needs to stop.

I need to stop.

You need to stop.



Before it’s too late.



Who is the enemy here?

The snake in your heart?

The lies on your tongue?

The arrogance of your intellect?

The cowardice of our refusal to see?



The enemy is that which divides to sow discord.



The enemy is the pride and fear that stops us from lending a hand across the divide.



The enemy is the great and eternal adversary of mankind.



And if we demonize our brothers, our comrades-in-arms, do we not precisely call that dread spirit forth?



Have we not yet learned?



Courage

Trust

Truth

Love



Even unto your enemy.

Which is you.



God forgive us our trespasses

As we forgive those who trespass against us

May what is highest guide our vision

May what is highest open our ears

May what is highest guide our tongues



And may we pray

Fearful of the hell we could so easily and carelessly create

Deliver us from evil

Shine a light into the corners of our dark hearts



For thine is the Kingdom

The Power and the Glory

For Ever and Ever



Amen"

Eigenlijk minstens zo belangrijk, dan niet belangrijker (maart 2020)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKpmXhGVMxI">Video</a>