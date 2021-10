Een behoorlijk deel van de USA is momenteel al wit van Idaho tot aan New Mexico : kaart : images.meteociel.fr/im/27/10953/gfsna...

En er komt nog wat bij de komende dagen

A Powerful Winter Storm With Significant Snow and Blizzard is Forecast for The Northern Rockies, a Severe Weather Outbreak expected for The Great Plains on Tuesday

UNSEASONABLY COLD WEATHER FOR THE WESTERN U.S.



After a period of pretty warm weather just recently, the weather change and much lower temperatures will be particularly significant across the west and the northwest U.S. The coldest air mass of the fall season 2021 will spread far south, reaching California and Arizona as well.

These extremely low temperatures for this period could even challenge record lows for the mentioned states, locally resulting in a significant frost danger for the remaining crops.

www.severe-weather.eu/winter-weather/...