Ramsey Dewey-Scared of fighting? Prepare to die

www.youtube.com/watch?v=XDAO-hOsHn4

Geen muziek, maar een goed verhaal en lang dat wel.

Beste comment:

"Guys we have to realize. That feeling when your heart is racing, you start to sweat, your legs feel weak, and you can only focus on that danger. That’s actually a good feeling. That’s the same feeling a lion gets when he sees another male lion. You just have to stop looking at it as fear or nervousness. That’s just your body pumping your muscles with adrenaline ready to fight. We just think about it too much."

@Jatari x