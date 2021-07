:

Over geschiedenis gesproken.



"What country ever existed a century and a half without a rebellion? And what country can preserve it's liberties if their rulers are not warned from time to time that their people preserve the spirit of resistance? Let them take arms. The remedy is to set them right as to facts, pardon and pacify them. What signify a few lives lost in a century or two? The tree of liberty must be refreshed from time to time with the blood of patriots and tyrants. "



Neem aan dat bigi ook mee in opstand komt voor de revo, Desi stilo.