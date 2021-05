Alleen al rond Parijs zijn er tal van no-go areas:

Here are a few of the Most Dangerous Areas In Paris, you may need to avoid during your visit:

Northern 18th and 19th area in the evening, nearby Marx Dormoy, Porte de la Chapelle, La Chapelle, Porte de Clignancourt, Porte de la Villette. Montmarte is really secure both in the morning as in night. Pigalle is safe as well, always packed with sightseers and policemen, however, the thing that is definitely not child-friendly are the many adult entertainment stores in the neighborhood.

The 10th district as in the Gare du Nord / Gare de l’Est especially in the evening.

The 1st district throughout Châtelet Les Halles in the evenings. I however see this region as a very protected one, yet visitors to the city may feel wary as the streets might seem a bit empty.

A few spots of the 20th district, Saint Blaise neighborhood, and near the “Porte de Montreuil” station to be avoided also in the evening only.

Avoid the two La Bois Suberbs: Bois de Vincennes and Bois de Boulogne in the evening as well.

To cut it short and make it easier for you to remember, avoid project areas outside Paris. The riskiest areas are distant from Paris, that you’d probably never find yourself in the middle of it.