Ondertussen in de snelst groeiende economie ter wereld,,

India has recorded its deadliest day of the coronavirus pandemic yet, with 3,689 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Sunday was the fourth straight day India recorded more than 3,000 deaths as the second wave of the pandemic carries on unabated and keeps setting grim new records. Altogether 215,542 people have died from COVID-19 in the country.

bron: al jazeera