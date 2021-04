"Government Is the Problem" by Ronald Reagan

No government ever voluntarily reduces itself in size. Government programs, once launched, never disappear. Actually, a government bureau is the nearest thing to eternal life we'll ever see on this earth!

Government's first duty is to protect the people, not run their lives.​ (Speaking at the National Conference of the Building and Construction Trades, AFL-CIO on March 30, 1981)

Government does not solve problems; it subsidizes them.

Government is not the solution to our problem; government is the problem. (First Inaugural Address on January 20, 1981)

Government is like a baby. An alimentary canal with a big appetite at one end and no sense of responsibility at the other. (Reagan during his gubernatorial campaign in 1965)

Government always finds a need for whatever money it gets. (Address to the Nation on the Fiscal Year 1983 Federal Budget on April 29, 1982)