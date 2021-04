En dit staat nu op de website van schiphol...

Due to the limited testing capacity in the Netherlands, the Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport has determined that the COVID-19 testing centre at Schiphol will be temporarily closed. This frees up testing capacity for testing centers elsewhere.

Nothing changes about your journey itself. We have taken various measures at Schiphol so that you can continue to travel safely and responsibly. Are you returning from an orange or red risk area? Then you must quarantine for 10 days upon arrival. We hope to bring back the testing center on the airport as soon as possible.