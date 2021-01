"On Thursday, 10 people were pronounced dead in Germany after receiving Pfizer and BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines, according to the German News Agency (DPA)

The agency expressed that the dead suffered from serious diseases and they passed away four days after being vaccinated.

According to medical sources, the complications of the diseases they had are the main reason for their death, not the vaccines.

Last month, Germany detected the first case infected by the newly-discovered COVID-19 strain in Württemberg.

Bild newspaper said that the woman who was infected by the virus visited the UK on 20 December, moreover she is spending her isolation period at her home.

On her behalf, the patient’s spokesperson indicated that she traveled to London through Frankfurt; she had gone to visit some of her relatives."

Dus in Duitsland lijkt er geen verband te zijn volgens de medici. Dus je post is wel heel erg tendentieus.