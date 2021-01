Feitje: Calimero is bedacht als mascotte van een zeepmerk. Van de Wikipedia:

"The characters were created by the animation studio Organizzazione Pagot and originated as a series of animated advertisements for Miralanza AVA soap products shown throughout Italy.

...

At the end of each episode, it turns out that Calimero is not actually black, but only very dirty, and becomes white after being washed by the advertised soap products."

Was dus gewoon een roetveegkip.