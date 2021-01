www.cdc.gov/nchs/products/databriefs/...

A total of 2,839,205 resident deaths were registered in the United States in 2018.

In 2018, the 10 leading causes of death (heart disease, cancer, unintentional injuries, chronic lower respiratory diseases, stroke, Alzheimer disease, diabetes, influenza and pneumonia, kidney disease, and suicide) remained the same as in 2017. Causes of death are ranked according to number of deaths (1). The 10 leading causes accounted for 73.8% of all deaths in the United States in 2018.

