Why do we never get an answer

When we're knocking at the door?

With a thousand million questions

About hate and death and war.

It's where we stop and look around us

There is nothing that we need.

In a world of persecution

That is burning in it's greed.

Why do we never get an answer

When we're knocking at the door?

Because the truth is hard to swallow

That's what the wall of love is for.

It's not the way that you say it

When you do those things to me.

It's more the way that you mean it

When you tell me what will be.

And when you stop and think about it

You won't believe it's true.

That all the love you've been giving

Has all been meant for you.

I'm looking for someone to change my life.

I'm looking for a miracle in my life.

And if you could see what it's done to me

To lose the the love I knew

Could safely lead me through.

Between the silence of the mountains

And the crashing of the sea

There lies a land I once lived in

And she's waiting there for me.

But in the grey of the morning

My mind becomes confused

Between the dead and the sleeping

And the road that I must choose.

I'm looking for someone to change my life.

I'm looking for a miracle in my life.

And if you could see what it's done to me

To lose the the love I knew

Could safely lead me to

The land that I once knew.

To learn as we grow old

The secrets of our souls.

It's not the way that you say it

When you do those things to me.

It's more the way you really mean it

When you tell me what will be.

Why do we never get an answer

When we're knocking at the door?

With a thousand million questions

About hate and death and war.

It's where we stop and look around us

There is nothing that we need.

In a world of persecution

That is burning in it's greed.

Why do we never get an answer

When we're knocking at the door?

www.youtube.com/watch?v=-wDHvmCVRxU