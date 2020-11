The Donald gaf vandaag een interview op Fox, en hij twijfelt sterk aan het succes van zijn rechtszaken. Hij wil graag naar de Supreme Court, maar heeft inmiddels de indruk dat dit een lastige route is. Citaten uit The Financial Times:

Donald Trump has expressed doubt that the US Supreme Court will hear his allegations of electoral fraud, as his hopes of overturning the 2020 election result through the courts dwindle.

The president has continued to insist that the US presidential election was “total fraud”, despite one court after another dismissing his campaign’s lawsuits. The latest blow came late on Saturday, when the Pennsylvania Supreme Court dismissed a Republican attempt to invalidate the state’s mail-in ballots.

Mr Trump has vowed to take the case all the way to the US Supreme Court which, with three of his appointees, has a firm conservative majority. But the president sowed doubts about that strategy on Sunday.

“The problem is it's hard to get into the Supreme Court,” he told Fox’s Sunday Futures programme.

“I've got the best . . . lawyers that want to argue the case, if it gets there, but they said, it’s very hard to get a case up there.”

Kortom, hij ziet zelf ook in dat het hopeloos is. De volgende President heet Joe Biden.