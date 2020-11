Hier een paar fijne quotes uit het book 'The Muslim Brotherhood and the West'. Het laat mooi zien dat Kauthar feitelijk gewoon exact datgene doet wat de muslim brotherhood voorschrijft, namelijk jezelf politiek innestelen:

"The society of the Muslim Brothers-the Muslim Brotherhood was created in March 1928 by Hasan al-Banna. By the end of the decade, al-Banna was more openly expressing obviously political goals. In a March 1938 tract aimed at students, he declared: “I can say publicly and frankly that a Muslim will not fulfill his Islam unless it is political."

"In a further missive, he underscored the political character of his movement, proclaiming: “We summon you to Islam, and if this smacks of politics' in your eyes, then it is our ‘policy'! And if the one summoning you to these principles is a “politician,' then we are the most respectable of men, God be praised, in ‘politics'!"