Als we toch Nostradamus aan het aanwijzen zijn, mag ik dan Sanders nomineren?

“My view is every vote must be counted,” he said. “We’re going to have a situation in states like Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, other states where they are going to be receiving huge amounts of mail-in ballots. Unlike states like Florida or Vermont, they’ll not be able — for bad reasons — to begin processing those ballots until election day or maybe when the polls close.”

“But then the next day, and the day following, all of those mail-in ballots start getting counted, and it turns out that Biden has won those states,” continued Sanders. “At which point Trump says, ‘See? I told you the whole thing was fraudulent! I told you those mail-in ballots were crooked. We’re not going to leave office.'”

Bernie Sanders, 23 oktober

youtu.be/xyGr_huFMh4