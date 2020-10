Trump is niet zo van de Covid maatregelen. Afstand houden, mondkapjes. Net als de wappies, zo'n 20-30% van de Nederlanders. De psychologie daarachter:

Non-compliance was higher in young adults who had previously scored high on indicators of “antisocial potential,” including low acceptance of moral rules, pre-pandemic legal cynicism, low shame/guilt, low self-control, engagement in delinquent behaviors, and association with delinquent peers.

Moreover, people scoring low on agreeableness and high on aspects of the Dark Triad traits (i.e., Machiavellianism, psychopathy Factor 1, and narcissistic rivalry) were less likely to comply with the restrictions.

Don't shoot the messenger.