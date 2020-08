2025. The ruins of New York city...

In retrospect, we should have seen it coming. The signs had been there for a long time.

But when the people, the media and the politicians had finally started to wake up and realize what was happening, it was already too late.

The large cities were the first to burn. Some had hoped it would stop there, but it didn't. Six months... Six months was all the time it took for the madness to destroy civilization, to destroy everything that had been built over the course of 200 years. And when the madness had finally subsided, leaving millions dead in its wake, came disease and famine to claim millions more.

The USA, the world's only superpower only 5 years ago, was dead...