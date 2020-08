aybars · 12 days ago

Mr. Hitchens, there are many who agree with your take on masks but who must also navigate the politicized landscape to work, care for others or just buy food and this requires wearing a face covering in many places now. It is a reality which carries heavy financial costs for those, like you who refuse to wear a mask.

I am pleased that you have the freedom to chose not to wear a mask and most people who are reading your article also desire that freedom but lack your 'situation'. Perhaps you could focus your anger at the governments of this world and not waste it telling us all how anti-establishment you are.

It's not that I don't appreciate your stand, it's just that for me and perhaps many readers, your talk sounds more like some kid who's promising not to go quietly to detention.