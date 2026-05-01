"Doe claims she then forcibly removed his pants and performed oral sex on him against his will. He continued to protest and began to cry, according to the lawsuit. Hajdini allegedly admonished him for crying and scolded him for failing to achieve an erection. ‘Stop f**king crying. You think anyone would ever believe you? You’re a f**king douche bag who thinks he’s hot s**t, but you can’t even get your d**k hard for me? What the f**k is this?’ she allegedly said. She then ordered him to perform oral sex on her, ignoring his pleas of ‘don’t make me do this.’‘Afraid that Ms. Hajdini would act on her threats to retaliate against him, [Doe], embarrassed and humiliated, complied with her demands,’ the lawsuit states."

"In the summer of 2024, it is claimed in the lawsuit that Hajdini showed up at an apartment where Doe was staying, knowing he’d be there. Inside, Hajdini allegedly made sexual advances on Doe, which he rebuffed, insisting he wasn’t interested. ‘Do you want to get promoted at year end or not?’ Hajdini warned him, according to the lawsuit. ‘Do you want a future at JPMorgan? It’s that simple. I don’t know why you’re fighting this.’ Hajdini then allegedly removed her shirt, began fondling her breasts and racially insulted Doe’s wife, remarking: ‘ I bet your little Asian, fish head, wife doesn’t have these cannons ,’ the complaint reads."

"Doe claims he was assaulted again later the same month. During the second encounter, Hajdini allegedly ordered him to suck her toes, pushed him to the ground and sat on his face, berating him when he was unable to sustain arousal. ‘I’m very uncomfortable, please, Lorna, please, I’m begging you,’ Doe claims he told her. But she allegedly laughed before making a racist remark that at least his genitals didn’t ‘taste like curry,’ according to the complaint. Over the following months, Doe claims Hajdini continued to subject him to overt sexual advances at work and in public, and continued to sexually assault him."

En ze schuwde geen enkel arbeidsrechtelijk machtsmiddel om te krijgen wat ze wilde namelijk Chirayu Rana's overheerlijke PIK als dat nog niet duidelijk was.

"The complaint says she repeatedly reminded him that she ‘owned’ him and that she controlled his promotion and bonus, which he understood as a threat that she would block both if he refused.

During an encounter in late September 2024, Hajdini allegedly yelled at Doe that he wasn’t bringing in enough business to help her secure a promotion to Managing Director, before again threatening him if he refused to have sex with her, the complaint says.

‘I f**king own you! I will make you pay… Do you think you’re going to be in good standing if you do not have me in your corner,’ she allegedly said. ‘You really think [management]... want some Brown boy Indian leading Originations?... If you don’t f**k my brains out tonight, I’m going to sabotage your promotion.’

Fearful of retaliation, Doe claims he relented and submitted to another encounter."

En als haar machtspel niet werkte schroomde ze niet het slachtoffer simpelweg te drogeren met zowel verdovende middelen als erectiepillen.

"Doe claims Hajdini later admitted to drugging him with Rohypnol or 'roofies' and ‘an erection-enabling pharmaceutical substance’, to ensure he could perform before coerced encounters."

En toen begon de gehele (racistische) zwaardmacht van JP Morgan zich ermee te bemoeien.

"A week later, he claims the firm began retaliating against him. That included receiving anonymous threatening phone calls from individuals he believes were acting on behalf of Hajdini and others, attempting to scare him into silence, according to the complaint.

‘Just wait ‘till you’re back in New York, Brown boy…’ one caller allegedly told him. ‘You better stay away - snitch.’

On June 9, 2025, Doe says he received a voicemail from someone claiming to be a manager at JPMC, telling him he wasn’t welcome because of his skin color, adding that ‘people don’t want you or your kind here.’ Another caller allegedly threatened to contact US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) about him and his family."

En toen ging de wekker.