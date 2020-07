Over slechte Europese deals gesproken... in Ierland zijn ze ook niet blij, volgens The Sun.

Power quotes:

“Their 750billion-euro Covid bailout is both too big for the half-dozen states who will actually foot the bill and too small for the basket-case Club Med members clinging to its teat.”

““We give 16billion euros and we get 1.5billion euros back and us already the most indebted country in the developed world,” he writes. “Is this some kind of Irish joke? No wonder the other EU leaders were wearing masks last weekend. This was daylight robbery.“

“If anything has become clear since we voted to leave the EU four years ago, it is that there is nothing grand about Europe’s Grand Project.

No “European identity”, no feeling of patriotism, no com-mon language.

Nobody flies the EU flag as they do the Stars And Stripes in the US.

Only Germany and, to a lesser extent, the Dutch and Scandinavians rank as viable players on the world economic stage.”