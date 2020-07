parliament funkadelic - chocolate city

Uh, what's happening CC?

They still call it the White House

But that's a temporary condition, too

Can you dig it, CC?

To each his reach

And if I don't cop, it ain't mine to have

But I'll be reachin' for ya

'Cause I love ya, CC

Right on

There's a lot of chocolate cities, around

We've got Newark, we've got Gary

Somebody told me we got L.A.

And we're working on Atlanta

But you're the capital, CC

Gainin' on ya!

Get down

Gainin' on ya!

Movin' in and on ya

Gainin' on ya!

Can't you feel my breath, heh

Gainin' on ya!

All up around your neck, heh heh

Hey, CC!

They say your jivin' game, it can't be changed

But on the positive side

You're my piece of the rock

And I love you, CC

Can you dig it?

Hey, uh, we didn't get our forty acres and a mule

But we did get you, CC, heh, yeah

Gainin' on ya

Movin' in and around ya

God bless CC and its vanilla suburbs

Gainin' on ya!

Gainin' on ya!

Gainin' on ya! (heh!)

Gainin' on ya!

Gainin' on ya!

What's happening, blood?

Gainin' on ya!

Gainin' on ya!

Gainin' on ya!

Yeah!

What's happening, black?

Brother black, blood even

Yeah-ahh, just funnin'

Gettin' down

Ah, blood to blood

Ah, players to ladies

The last percentage count was eighty

You don't need the bullet when you got the ballot

Are you up for the downstroke, CC?

Chocolate city

Are you with me out there?

And when they come to march on ya

Tell 'em to make sure they got their James Brown pass

And don't be surprised if Ali is in the White House