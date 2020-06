: Er zijn door de overheid om alle standbeelden in Londen - dus ook dat van Churchill - houten omhulsels getimmerd. En morgen komen patriotten uit het hele VK naar Londen om te demonstreren tegen de vernielingen.

'Tomorrow, patriots from all over the country are descending on London to send a clear message to the Powers That Be that we will not sit back while our memorials are trashed. It was amazing yesterday when local residents came out on the streets of Poole in Dorset to protect the statue of Robert Baden-Powell, the founder of the scouts.

They have boarded up James II in Trafalgar Square and are in the process of doing the same to Abraham Lincoln in Parliament Square, the president who freed the slaves:

Thousands of patriots, Britain First, bikers, football fans and veterans are travelling to London tomorrow.

Britain First activists will then protect statues nationwide from left-wing hooliganism over the coming months.