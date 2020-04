Ik wil niet lullig klinken maar dit geeft toch wel zeer te denken.

"HIV/AIDS vaccine research using NHPs represents one of the most notable failures in animal experimentation translation. Immense resources and decades of time have been devoted to creating NHP (including chimpanzee) models of HIV. Yet all of about 90 HIV vaccines that succeeded in animals failed in humans." en deze zin "In significant measure, animal models specifically, and animal experimentation generally, are inadequate bases for predicting clinical outcomes in human beings in the great bulk of biomedical science. As a result, humans can be subject to significant and avoidable harm."

Linkje naar interssant artikel over animal drugs-/vaccine-testing: www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC...