New York mayor calls for nationwide US lockdown

New York's mayor urged US President Donald Trump Monday to enforce a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus, as he pleaded for desperately needed hospital supplies.

Bill de Blasio said America's federal government should roll out orders -- such as "shelter-in-place" in California and similar measures installed in New York -- across the world's number one power.

