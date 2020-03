Faithless – ‘Mass Destruction’

Whether long range weapon or suicide bomber

Wicked mind is a weapon of mass destruction

Whether you're soar away sun or BBC 1

Misinformation is a weapon of mass destruc

You could a Caucasian or a poor Asian

Racism is a weapon of mass destruction

Whether inflation or globalization

Fear is a weapon of mass destruction

My story stops here, lets be clear

This scenario is happening everywhere

And you ain't going to nirvana or farvana

You're coming right back here to live out your karma

With even more drama than previously, seriously

Just how many centuries have we been

waiting for someone else to make us free

And we refuse to see

That people overseas suffer just like we

Bad leadership and ego's unfettered and free

Who feed on the people they're supposed to lead

I don't need good people to pray and wait

For the lord to make it all straight

There's only now, do it right.