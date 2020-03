GOODBYE TILBURG

We had no handgel

We had no soft soap

They sent us Rutte

They gave us waardeloos advies om in je elleboog te niezen

We dug in deep

And shot on sight

And prayed to ̶J̶e̶z̶u̶s̶ ̶C̶h̶r̶i̶s̶t̶ Allah

With all of our might

We had no medicijn

To shoot the virus

We passed the papieren zakdoekjes

And played our Guus Meeuwis tapes

And it was dark

So dark at night

And we held onto each other gehuld in hazmat suits

Like brother to brother

We promised our mothers we'd write

And we would all go down together

We said we'd all go down together